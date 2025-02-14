Five Players We'd Love to See Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
There is a noticeable lack of star talent in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. While there are some high-flyers in the field, including back-to-back reigning dunk contest champion Mac McClung as well as Andre Jackson Jr. and rookies Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis, the lack of a big name in the pool is a bit disappointing—albeit not too surprising.
There have been a handful of superstar participants and legendary performances over the last few decades, including Blake Griffin's unforgettable run in 2011, Vince Carter's iconic showing in 2000, and more recently, the head-to-head bout between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016. Unfortunately, efforts to recapture those fabled moments have come up short in recent years, as the dunk contest has become stale.
In order to recapture some of the magic that was once associated with the dunk contest, the NBA should look to encourage its star players to take part. Let's take a look at some of the players who fans would most like to see involved.
Zion Williamson
There are some pretty glaringly obvious reasons why Williamson has not, and might not ever, participate in the dunk contest. Now in his fifth NBA season and his sixth year in the league, Williamson has played in just 201 out of a possible 463 games in his career, frequently sidelined by injuries. Still, Williamson remains a prolific dunker when healthy and would provide plenty of intrigue into the dunk contest should he ever get the green light to suit up.
Victor Wembanyama
At 7'4", Wembanyama doesn't need to put in much effort to throw down a big dunk. But he's frequently surprised fans with his finesse while rocking the rim. Whether it's an in-game windmill or a dunk players without an 8' wingspan would never be able to achieve, the Spurs center would be an exciting addition to the dunk contest.
LeBron James
This one's obvious. Fans have clamored for James to participate in the dunk contest throughout his entire career, but he's never joined the fray. Now at 40, James's chances of participating are slim to none, though it would be must-watch TV if he did ever decide to join in. Even in his 22nd NBA season, James has been throwing down some big in-game dunks, and the chance to see him participate in the dunk contest before he eventually drifts off into retirement would be a dream come true for many basketball aficionados.
Ja Morant
One of the league's most fearless finishers at the basket, Morant would be a perfect participant in the Slam Dunk Contest. Throughout his career, Morant has shown a willingness and even a desire to challenge any defender at the rim, completely unafraid to go up against even the most physical defenders. Back in November, Morant said he retired from dunking in an attempt to avoid injuries, but he unretired a few weeks later and has attempted 12 dunks this season—including one over Wembanyama that didn't officially count.
Anthony Edwards
One of the most exciting players in all of basketball, Anthony Edwards has already shown off his high-flying antics with a number of memorable in-game dunks. The 23-year-old boasts the perfect levels of energy, charisma and confidence to be a complete show stopper in the dunk contest, and he'd almost certainly bring the required creativity to secure some high scores.