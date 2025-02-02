Following Senators Fans, Raptors Fans Also Boo 'Star-Spangled Banner' Pregame
Ottawa Senators fans rained down boos during the American national anthem Saturday before a home game against the Minnesota Wild. On Sunday, Toronto Raptors fans joined them, booing the traditional playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the tune switched to "O Canada" prior to a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Fans of Canada's sole NBA franchise appeared to be reacting to Saturday's announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States would levy 25% and 10% tariffs on Canadian goods and energy, respectively, which Canada quickly moved to match.
The crowd at Scotiabank Arena initially cheered for the 15-year-old female anthem singer before they booed throughout the American national anthem performance. Once the tune ended, a mixture of boos and cheers were heard before the crowd erupted in applause once "O Canada" started, according to the AP.
Canada's Raptors beat the United States's Clippers Sunday 115-108. Toronto next plays Tuesday against the New York Knicks at home as the emerging trend of America's northern neighbors making their feelings clear continues.