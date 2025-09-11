SI

Former NBA Center Jason Collins Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

The 46-year-old Collins became the first openly gay athlete in American team sports in 2013.

Former NBA center Jason Collins is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former NBA center Jason Collins is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, his family announced through a statement from the NBA.

"NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being."

Collins, 46, last played in the NBA in the 2013–14 season. The 13-year NBA veteran made a historic announcement in 2013 when he came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay athlete in major American team sports.

Collins played in 735 career games, including 477 starts, and averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds on 41.1% shooting.

