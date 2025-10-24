Former NBA Coach Explains Why Warriors Are ‘Dark Horse’ to Win NBA Title
Last season, the Warriors fell to the Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference semifinals.
This season, David Fizdale, the former Knicks and Grizzlies coach turned NBA TV anchor, believes the Warriors can go all the way for the fifth time in 11 years.
Fizdale is confident the Warriors can lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy again because of Jimmy Butler and the instilled winning culture in which Golden State has carried for the past decade. Butler, who’s played in two NBA Finals in the past six seasons, is hoping his new team might be the one to finally help him bring a ring home.
“Right now, this situation is ideal for [Butler] and the Warriors,” Fizdale said. “The Warriors want him to play well. He wants to play well.”
In 2024-25, Butler played 30 games for Golden State after being traded from the Heat during the NBA trade deadline. The Warriors went 23-7 in those games before Butler helped lead Golden State to a series win over the two-seeded Rockets. Before Butler got there, Golden State was 25-26 and on the brink of the postseason picture. They finished the year 49-34 and earned a No. 7 seed in the West.
This team is built on toughness. From Butler, a five-time All-Defensive team honoree, to the addition of Al Horford, a former NBA champion and second team All-Defense member to the veteran Draymond Green, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and nine All-Defensive honors, this team is built on defending the rock. They can lock down anybody.
And, of course, there is Steph Curry.
“This is my dark horse team to win it,” Fizdale said. “If they’re healthy at the end of it, I think they can beat anybody.”
Maybe Fizdale has a point, or maybe he doesn't. But one thing is for sure—Butler is a winner without a ring, and he wants one in Golden State. He saw some success in the latter half of the season and in the playoffs, and as the season begins, the Warriors look to start their year an undefeated 2-0 against the Nuggets in their home debut at Chase Center.