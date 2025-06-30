SI

Former Rockets' First-Round Pick to Return to Houston on Three-Year Deal

Clint Capela is on his way back to H-Town.

Brigid Kennedy

Then-Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on Jan 25, 2025.
Then-Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on Jan 25, 2025. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal to return to the Houston Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.

It is a homecoming for Capela, who was drafted by the Rockets with the 25th pick of the 2014 draft and played for the team until he was traded to the Hawks in February 2020. Last season marked the final year of his contract.

In 2024-25, the big man recorded 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 55 games played. He now joins a young, competitive roster looking to take the next step in the West, as evidenced by their work acquiring league superstar Kevin Durant and forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA