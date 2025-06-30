Former Rockets' First-Round Pick to Return to Houston on Three-Year Deal
Clint Capela is on his way back to H-Town.
Former Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal to return to the Houston Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.
It is a homecoming for Capela, who was drafted by the Rockets with the 25th pick of the 2014 draft and played for the team until he was traded to the Hawks in February 2020. Last season marked the final year of his contract.
In 2024-25, the big man recorded 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 55 games played. He now joins a young, competitive roster looking to take the next step in the West, as evidenced by their work acquiring league superstar Kevin Durant and forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
