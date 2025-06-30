Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Lands With Rockets in Free Agency
Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets after landing in free agency following one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.
Finney-Smith will join Kevin Durant in Houston after he was traded there last week from the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets sent Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to Phoenix in the trade, so it's likely that Finney-Smith will be filling some gaps there.
The forward recently underwent surgery on his left ankle to help some nagging pain he has been dealing with for a few seasons. He is expected to be ready for training camp. He missed eight games for the Lakers last season because of the injury.
The Lakers started Finney-Smith in 20 games this past regular season and in one game during their short playoff run. During the 2024-25 season, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.