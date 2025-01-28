NBA Reveals Full Rising Stars Rosters for 2025 All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. All-Star weekend is slated for Feb. 14–16, with classic events such as the Rising Stars game, the Three-Point Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest and, of course, the All-Star Game.
On Tuesday, the league announced its participants for the Rising Stars game, consisting of current NBA rookies and sophomores, as well as a handful of G-League players. In total, there will be 10 rookies and 11 sophomores in addition to six G-Leaguers.
Here's a look at who will be taking part in the game:
2025 Castrol Rising Stars Player Pool
Rookies:
Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
Yves Messi, New Orleans Pelicans
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Sophomores:
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Carson Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
G-League Players:
JD Davison, Maine Celtics
Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix
Leonard Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves
Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets/Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors
This year's Castrol Rising Stars challenge will feature a new look. NBA assistant coaches will draft three teams from the pool of 21 rookies and sophomores. A fourth team will consist of the crop of G-League players. The four teams will partake in a mini tournament, the winner of which will be selected to participate in the All-Star Game tournament. Candace Parker will serve as the GM of the winning Rising Stars team.
The format of the tournament is as follows: Team A will take on Team B and Team C will play against the G-League squad, Team D. The winners of those games will meet in a championship bout to determine who will go on to join the All-Star tournament. In the first round, the winner will be determined by what team reaches 40 points first. In the championship, the two sides will race to reach 25 points.
The Rising Stars draft will take place on Feb. 4, while the games will be on Feb. 14.