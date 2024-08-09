Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Bucks Not Having Christmas Day Game
The NBA's 2024 Christmas Day slate of games was reported Thursday evening by NBA insider Shams Charania, and although there are plenty of intriguing matchups on the holiday, there were also some notable absences.
Among the teams who won't be playing on December 25 this season are the Milwaukee Bucks, who have played on Christmas Day in each season since 2018. That streak is reportedly coming to an end in 2024, which resulted in some confusion from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks star forward took to social media questioning why Milwaukee wasn't included in the Christmas Day slate.
"No Christmas game?!" wrote Antetokounmpo alongside a pair of crying-laughing emojis.
The Bucks were bounced in the playoffs in the first round in each of the past two seasons. Whether that weighed into their exclusion from the holiday cast was unclear, but the team was ultimately passed over in favor of 10 other teams.
The Christmas Day matchups will include the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, per Charania.