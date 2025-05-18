Giannis Antetokounmpo Has NBA Fans in a Tizzy After He Names 'Favorite' Cities
Amidst rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Milwaukee Bucks may come to a close, the two-time NBA MVP isn't shying away from stirring the pot himself.
The Greek Freak answered a myriad of fan questions on his X account late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. He answered a couple questions about his favorite cities—both to play in and relax in—which made NBA fans fire up the trade machine in the middle of the night.
First, Antetokounmpo said his favorite city to play in on the road was New York—cue the eye emojis from New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fans.
Then, he was asked what city made him happiest to be there, outside of his hometown. He responded "Florida cities" which put some fuel on the fire to Miami Heat rumors. And he even caused some Orlando Magic fans to find a glimmer of hope to land the superstar.
Even if Antetokounmpo was only finding a way to entertain himself through the never-ending rumors surrounding his future, he definitely sent the basketball world into a tizzy:
It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo is under contract for two more seasons for an estimated $113 million and holds a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 campaign. We'll see if a team makes a splash for the Greek Freak over the offseason.