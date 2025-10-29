Giannis Antetokounmpo Building an Early MVP Case With Another Dominant Game

GIANNIS BLOCK 🖐️

GIANNIS SLAM 💥



He's got 20 PTS on 10-14 FGM for the @Bucks!



🏀 NYK/MIL on NBC & Peacock

📺 Check your local listings

📲 https://t.co/w7uzMz5hrv pic.twitter.com/DlqHvzRZy2