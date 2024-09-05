Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops a Seven-Figure Bounty for Rare Curry, Durant, LeBron Olympic Card
Following the fifth-straight Olympic gold medal for U.S. men's basketball, Topps commemorated the moment with a highly sought-after trading card that features Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry.
All purchasers were guaranteed a base card, but some lucky buyers got parallels in addition (numbered from ranges of /1 to /199) and one extremely lucky purchaser will unpack a redemption certificate for a triple autograph 1/1.
A triple on-card auto with three players of this caliber is rare, and the hype around who will get the redemption slip has created a storyline that feels like the golden ticket in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Publicly, no one has claimed they have the card. Of course, it's always possible whoever got the redemption slip is opting to avoid the frenzy that may ensue from revealing their big hit.
After one bounty was put out for $500,000 on the triple auto, Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on a post indicating he would double the highest offer for the card, putting his bid as of now—assuming he's serious—at $1 million.
While that may sound like an absurd amount for a trading card, collectors buy these knowing they can add to their collection and some hope to someday capitalize on the possible appreciation in values down the line. Topps and Sotheby's are partnering to put on an auction this fall that will feature a Roberto Clemente card expected to sell for up to $1 million. It's easy to understand why a 1-of-1 triple auto from three players that combine for 44 All-Star appearances, 10 NBA titles, seven MVP awards and of course, eight gold medals, would create such an intense level of demand.
The seven-figure offer shows just how respected the three stars are, even among peers who have achieved plenty in their own right in the NBA.
End of the day, whichever collector gets this card can hold onto it knowing they have one of the greatest centerpieces for a lifelong collection or cash in for a massive payday with one of the bounties out there.