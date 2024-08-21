Ultra Rare Collectibles Auction to Feature Brady, LeBron, Jackie Robinson Cards
In September, some of the rarest trading cards in American Sports history will go up for auction in a unique showcase. From a LeBron James autograph patch to a 1955 Roberto Clemente Rookie (PSA 9), to a very rare Tom Brady rookie autograph, it will feature items even the most committed of collectors can only dream of.
Aptly titled “Holy Grails,” the auction will be put on by Fanatics Collect and Sotheby’s. It will contain over 40 cards from the 20th and 21st century. Fanatics and Sotheby's previously said they would hold four auctions a year.
The auction will be held at a venue suitable for the high-class theme, with the exhibition scheduled to be held at Harlem Parish—a deconsecrated but still reverent church now used as an event space—just north of Central Park in New York City. It's Sotheby's first cut at redefining the auction setting, merging a museum and storytelling feel it has promised with the items being auctioned.
“By choosing the iconic Harlem Parish as our venue and through bold, visual scenography and property displays, we are reimagining what the trading card industry means for collectors and enthusiasts," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectables said in a press release. "With this innovative approach, we’re not only shaking up the industry but also bringing cards into today’s modern world in a way that’s truly unprecedented."
An auction overview is available at Sotheby's website, with the public exhibition September 23 and 24, and the live auction on the 24th.
More on Collectibles
- CAN YOU FIND IT? Tom Brady Reveals Awesome, On-Brand Easter Egg in His Autograph
- WHOLESOME COLLECTING MOMENT: Mike Trout and Son Find Dad's 'Monster' Rookie Card
- CLASSIC GRONK: Rob Gronkowski Spiked a Collector's Item Before Signing It
Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated cards from the event scheduled to be available for bidding:
2000 Tom Brady Rookie
Playoff Contenders Gem MT 9.5
This card is estimated at $100,000-$130,000. It's particularly sought-after because so few Brady cards were produced since he wasn't seen as a likely superstar going into his rookie season. It's estimated that only four rookie cards displaying him in a Patriots uniform were autographed, with this particular card the best-graded by Beckett.
Tim Duncan Rookie
Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald #66 BGS 8
2005-06 LeBron James
This card is estimated to bid in the $200,000-$300,000 range. There were only 10 of this particular parallel in circulation, the rarest parallel of the Precious Metal Gem (90 Ruby were also printed).
Exquisite 1-of-1 Auto Patch
This card is estimated in excess of $350,000.
1948 Jackie Robinson Rookie
#79 Leaf
No estimate is provided for this card, the oldest one known to be available at the exhibition. It is not only historic but in near-impeccable condition as a PSA-8. In 2018, a card in slightly better condition sold at auction for $336,000, but that was well before the explosion of collector's interest during the pandemic and thereafter.
This card sold for $38,400 in November, 2017, according to PSA, who values the card today at $428,000. Only 51 other versions of this card exist at this quality or better.
1955 Roberto Clemente Rookie
Topps #164 PSA 9
This card is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million, and is one of just 11 to receive a PSA 9 among all the major grading services.