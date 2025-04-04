Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History With Dominant Performance As Bucks Beat 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Thursday night in the Milwaukee Bucks' 126–113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with 35 points, a career-high 20 assists and 17 rebounds.
In addition to the triple-double and career-best assist total, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 20 assists and 15 rebounds in a game according to ESPN. He reached the feat on an efficient 12-for-19 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Five other players—Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain—have recorded games of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. Jokic did so most recently, when he dropped 35 points along with 22 rebounds and 17 assists on Jan. 23. Antetokounmpo joins that legendary group as the first player to reach the 20-assist total along with 35 points and 15 rebounds.
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 30 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a game in March. Antetokounmpo was just three rebounds shy of joining Jokic less than a month later.
With the win, the Bucks (42–34) tied the Detroit Pistons for the five-seed in the Eastern Conference with six games left in their regular-season schedule.