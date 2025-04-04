SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History With Dominant Performance As Bucks Beat 76ers

Giannis had a career-high 20 assists Thursday night.

Blake Silverman

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Thursday night in the Milwaukee Bucks' 126–113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with 35 points, a career-high 20 assists and 17 rebounds.

In addition to the triple-double and career-best assist total, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 20 assists and 15 rebounds in a game according to ESPN. He reached the feat on an efficient 12-for-19 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Five other players—Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain—have recorded games of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists. Jokic did so most recently, when he dropped 35 points along with 22 rebounds and 17 assists on Jan. 23. Antetokounmpo joins that legendary group as the first player to reach the 20-assist total along with 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 30 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a game in March. Antetokounmpo was just three rebounds shy of joining Jokic less than a month later.

With the win, the Bucks (42–34) tied the Detroit Pistons for the five-seed in the Eastern Conference with six games left in their regular-season schedule.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA