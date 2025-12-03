NBA World Stunned by News of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Considering Trade
We had quite the news bomb dropped in the NBA world on Wednesday afternoon, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are “discussing whether his best fit is staying [with Milwaukee] or elsewhere.”
“A resolution is expected in the coming weeks,” the insider added.
Antetokounmpo, 30, was selected by the Bucks in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft and has spent his first 12-plus seasons with Milwaukee, winning two MVP awards and an NBA title in 2021.
So far in 2025, however, the Bucks have stumbled out of the gate, going just 9–13 to begin the year—and according to Charania on ESPN’s NBA Today, “Antetokounmpo has been frustrated over the recent losing.”
With one of the league’s biggest stars potentially set to be on the move, the NBA world is understandably stunned—and reacted as such across social media on Wednesday afternoon.
NBA world reacts to Giannis potentially being traded from the Bucks
Here are some of the best reactions to the Giannis news across X (formerly Twitter):
We’ll see if anything ultimately comes to fruition over the coming weeks with Giannis and the Bucks. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET.