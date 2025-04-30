Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Possibility Has Already Captivated NBA Pundits
The Milwaukee Bucks are out of the 2025 NBA playoffs and it hasn't taken long for pundits to jump on the idea that trading star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best move for the franchise.
The former NBA MVP and his team were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers and will be without star guard Damian Lillard for most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season after an Achilles tear. A complete reset might be the best course of action in Milwaukee.
It's clear NBA experts think that's the case and they seem to all be writing about it. Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo is the greatest player in Bucks history and led the franchise to a championship, many believe the team should move him.
The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote that trading Antetokounmpo is the only path that makes sense for the Bucks.
The Ringer's staff put together seven dream Giannis trades it would like to see.
Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn ranked all 29 other teams as possible landing spots for Antetokounmpo.
Sports Illustrated's Liam McKeone also mused on the possibility of the Greek Freak era being over in Milwaukee.
All within 24 hours of Milwaukee's season ending.
It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo is under contract for two more seasons for an estimated $113 million and holds a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 campaign.
This is shaping up to be the story of the NBA offseason.