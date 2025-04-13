Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Sons Are Having a Blast on Bucks’ Bench During Season Finale
The NBA's regular season reaches its conclusion Sunday and plenty of the league's stars are using their final game as an opportunity to relax—especially in the already decided Eastern Conference field.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen started the day with a rare three-point attempt before checking out for the day so he could play in all 82 games of the season. New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges committed an intentional foul seconds into the game to continue his games-played streak. And Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn't play Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, invited his sons to take in the game with him from the Bucks' bench.
And the young Antetokounmpo boys had a ball as they sat at the top of the bench between the Milwaukee coaching staff and the players.
With the Eastern Conference playoff picture already locked in heading into Sunday, Antetokounmpo sat out with a multitude of other Bucks to get some rest ahead of the playoffs. Ahead of Sunday's game, Milwaukee had a 47-34 record, which makes them the East's five-seed. Giannis and the Bucks have a date with the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round, which begins on April 19.