Giannis Wants His Brother to Join 'First Take' and Break Up Hot Take Culture
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a fresh take for First Take.
Appearing on his brother Thanasis’s podcast, Thanalysis, Giannis praised Thanasis on his ability to serve as a spokesperson for the family, and pitched him on hopping over to ESPN’s First Take to give the show a fresh perspective.
“We have someone in our family that’s a great salesman, charming,” Giannis said. “A great spokesperson that could set the record straight for me, for my mom, for my brothers.”
Antetokounmpo went on to express his frustration with walking into the Bucks’ facilities and seeing First Take on TV, explaining that seeing the perception of his team’s success and failure swing wildly from game to game was exhausting.
“He has blood on his hands!” Giannis said, jokingly imitating a professional hot taker. “Nobody wants him! He can’t shoot a lick! Bad teammate! Zero IQ!”
“I’m like, ‘Guys, yesterday, I was the best player in the world,’” Antetokounmpo concluded.
Giannis is far from the first pro to call out what they see as the shortcomings of the current sports media landscape, but he might be the most entertaining one doing it.
I’ll take this over Aaron Rodgers’s complaints seven days a week.
The Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals of the NBA Cup on Saturday in Las Vegas. Maybe winning the in-season tournament will give the media members Giannis is concerned with something good to talk about.