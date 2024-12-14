How to Watch the NBA Cup Semifinals With & Without Cable: Full Guide
The 2024 NBA Cup has come to its pinnacle in Las Vegas. Just four teams remain in the fight for the Emirates NBA Cup trophy and the prize money that comes along with it. The Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have made their way to Sin City, all hoping to come out on top.
The quarterfinal, single-elimination games were the final games played on the eye-popping court designs built for NBA Cup play. Now, the final few games to determine the champion are on a neutral floor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The semifinals tip off on Saturday, with the championship game slated for Tuesday, Dec. 17. Here's everything you need to know to watch the NBA Cup semifinals on Dec. 14.
NBA Cup Semifinals Schedule
The NBA Cup semifinals will be a doubleheader on the same floor, with the Hawks and Bucks tipping things off before the Thunder and Rockets take the court for the nightcap.
Date
Matchup
Time
Dec. 14
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
4:30 p.m. ET
Dec. 14
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
8:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch the NBA Cup Semifinals
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Preview
The NBA Cup semifinals tip off to determine who will make it out of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee has cruised through NBA Cup play as they finished 4-0 in the group stage before they took down the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals to make it to Las Vegas. Atlanta went to Madison Square Garden for their quarterfinals matchup and survived against the New York Knicks. The Hawks' star guard Trae Young continued his villain arc in New York by celebrating the win with a dice roll on the Knicks' logo, signifying that he was headed to Vegas.
In the semifinals, Young will have a star-studded matchup with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hawks and Bucks have played one other time this season on Dec. 4, Atlanta won that game 119-104. Now, with much higher stakes on the line, we'll see if Antetokounmpo and the Bucks can seek revenge.
Here's how to watch.
Cable
The Hawks-Bucks game will be broadcast nationally live on TNT, which is available through every major cable package.
Streaming
TNT is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via TNT's website, TNTDrama.com, or app with a cable login.
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Preview
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will follow the Hawks and Bucks to determine who will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Cup final.
The Rockets survived a crazy quarterfinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors where a controversial foul call sent Houston's Jalen Green to the foul line with just 3.5 seconds left to win the game. The Warriors went cold and didn't score in the final three minutes of the game which helped seal the Rockets' comeback win. Nevertheless, reaching Las Vegas is a huge notch in the belt for Houston, a talented young team trying to make a name for themselves in the NBA.
The Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-104 at home in their quarterfinals matchup behind 39 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC was able to keep Dallas' stars under control as both Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić scored less than 20 points apiece. The Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference standings at 19-5, trying to further their case as a title contender with an NBA Cup victory.
The Rockets and Thunder have played twice already this year, splitting the season series thus far. Oklahoma City beat Houston 126-107 on Nov. 8, while Houston returned the favor with a 119-116 win on Dec. 1. Now, with an NBA Cup final bid on the line, we'll see who comes out on top in the early season rubber match.
Here's how to watch.
Cable
The Thunder-Rockets game will be broadcast nationally live on ABC, which is available through every major cable package.
Streaming
ABC is available on most alternative streaming options, such as YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via ABC and ESPN's websites and apps with a cable login.