Golden State Warriors Have Made 'Substantial' Lauri Markkanen Offer, per Report

The Warriors are in search of a player to take some offensive burden off Stephen Curry.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
As the Golden State Warriors traverse toward 2024-25, their offense is sure to look entirely different from how it did the last decade.

Among moves the Warriors have made, they've added Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, but no change is as seismic as the departure of Klay Thompson, who heads to the Dallas Mavericks by nature of a sign-and-trade. Thompson played in Golden State for 13 seasons, his entire NBA career to this point.

But there may still be an appetite to make more transactions. The Warriors have eyed Lauri Markkanen, forward for the Utah Jazz who is rumored to be available in trade discussions.

According to Tony Jones, who covers the Utah Jazz for The Athletic, the Warriors have extended an offer for Markkanen that Jones described as, "substantial." Jones suggested there are hurdles to clear, still, saying, "What complicates it is the Warriors only have two unprotected picks, plus a protected first rounder," in an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

Markkanen is a hot commodity, with the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings also expressing interest according to another report.

One of the characteristics that made Thompson so effective, and the 'Splash Brothers' so lethal was the dual threat they brought offensively. While the Warriors hope Buddy Hield can be a threat as a three-and-D wing, he likely won't draw defenders as heavily as Thompson did. Last season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points on 48.0% shooting from the field and 39.9% from beyond the 3-point line.

