Heat, Spurs, Two Other Teams Have Shown Interest in Lauri Markkanen, per Report
The Utah Jazz, in an effort to race toward the bottom of the pack in the NBA for a couple of loaded upcoming NBA drafts, have expressed interest in trading star forward Lauri Markkanen, who is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for a maximum extension.
While the Jazz may very well elect to extend Markkanen and build around him with the next iteration of the franchise's roster, there is a chance that he gets moved in a trade this summer for an outright tank in Utah this upcoming season.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, four teams have expressed interest in trading for Markkanen — the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. All four of those teams are trying to figure out ways to get into contention in their respective conferences to varying degrees. The Spurs may be looking to accelerate their rebuild around Victor Wembanyama and veteran point guard Chris Paul, while the Kings and Warriors are looking for an extra piece to vault them out of the middle of the pack in the West.
As for the Heat, they have their own roster issues to figure out. Jimmy Butler is extension eligible, but it is looking increasingly more likely that he will enter the new season on an expiring contract. Any trade from Miami for Markkanen will be tricky as well given the salary implications of a potential extension, and the uncertainty of Butler's future. As Lowe notes, most teams interested in Markkanen are capped out and would be unable to extend him upon acquiring him. An extension in Utah may be needed to open up his market and give teams interested in trading for him more security with his contract.
Markkanen will be a prize wherever he ultimately ends up. The 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48.0% shooting from the floor and 39.9% shooting from three this past season.
He's a perfect stretch big in today's NBA, with a potent offensive game that can vault any team with the right roster into contention.