Golden State Warriors Updated Draft Picks Following Trade for Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were the latest to make a massive trade ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, agreeing to a deal on Wednesday night headlined by Jimmy Butler, who goes from South Beach to the West Coast.
As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania—the transaction includes, among other moving parts, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a first-round pick being dealt from the Warriors to the Heat.
Said first-round pick that the Warriors are sending to Miami is top-10 protected in 2025 and '26, and then unprotected in '27—according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Here's a look at how the trade affects the Warriors' future draft picks overall (via RealGM):
Golden State Warriors future draft picks
What do the Warriors have to work with in terms of future draft picks?
2025
Following their trade for Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Miami Heat if it falls between pick 11 and pick 30. Otherwise, they retain it and send them their 2026 first-round pick.
The picks the Warriors will potentially make in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft are heavily protected and involve multiple complex scenarios, which you can read about here.
2026
The Golden State Warriors will own their own 2026 first-round pick if they settle their trade with the Heat in 2025. Otherwise, it will be sent to the Heat if it falls between pick 11 and 30.
The Warriors currently owe their 2026 second-round pick to the Hornets.
2027
The Golden State Warriors will own their own 2027 first-round pick if they settle their trade with the Heat in 2025 or '26. Otherwise, it will be sent to the Heat, regardless of where it ends up in the draft order.
The Warriors currently owe their 2027 second-round pick to the Wizards.
2028
The Golden State Warriors currently hold their own 2028 first-round pick.
The Warriors currently owe their 2028 second-round pick to the Wizards.
2029
The Golden State Warriors currently hold their own 2029 first-round pick.
The Warriors currently owe their 2029 second-round pick to the Nets.
2030
The Golden State Warriors owe their 2030 first-round pick to the Wizards if it falls between pick 21 and pick 30. Otherwise, they retain it and send them their second-round pick.
The Warriors owe their second-round pick to the Wizards if they do not send them their first-round pick.
2031
The Golden State Warriors currently hold their own 2031 first-round pick.
The Warriors will either own their 2031 second-round pick or swap with the Timberwolves.
Warriors future draft picks breakdown
Below you'll find a full breakdown of the Warriors' future draft picks:
YEAR
FIRST-ROUND PICK
SECOND-ROUND PICK
2025
Own top-10 protected, to Heat if 11-30
TBD
2026
Own if '25 deal with Heat is settled
Owe to Hornets
2027
Own if '25 deal with Heat is settled
Owe to Wizards
2028
Own
Owe to Wizards
2029
Own
Owe to Nets
2030
Own top-20 protected, to Wizards if 21-30
To Wizards if they don't send first-round pick
2031
Own
Own or to Timberwolves