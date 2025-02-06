Miami Heat Updated Draft Picks After Jimmy Butler Trade
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were the latest to shake up the NBA on Wednesday night, agreeing to a massive trade headlined by Jimmy Butler heading from South Beach to the West Coast.
As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania—the transaction includes, among many other moving parts, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a first-round pick being dealt from the Warriors to the Heat.
NBA insider Chris Haynes added that the first-round pick going from Golden State to Miami is top-10 protected in 2025 and '26, and then unprotected in '27.
Here's a look at how the trade affects the Heat's future draft picks overall (via RealGM):
Miami Heat future draft picks
What do the Heat have to work with in terms of future draft picks?
2025
The Miami Heat owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls between pick 15 and pick 30. Otherwise, they retain it and send them their 2026 first-round pick.
Additionally, they now own the Golden State Warriors 2025 first-round pick—unless it falls in the top 10.
The Heat do not own their 2025 second-round pick. They will send it to the Indiana Pacers if it falls between pick 31 and pick 37 or the Warriors if it falls between pick 38 and 59.
2026
The Miami Heat will own their own 2026 first-round pick if they settle their trade with the Thunder in 2025. Otherwise, it will be sent to the Thunder.
The picks the Heat will potentially make in the second round of the 2026 NBA draft are heavily protected and involve multiple complex scenarios, which you can read about here.
2027
The Miami Heat owe their 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets if it falls between pick 15 and pick 30 and they send their 2025 first-round pick to the Thunder. The pick is top-14 protected.
The picks the Heat will potentially make in the second round of the 2027 NBA draft are heavily protected and involve multiple complex scenarios, which you can read about here.
2028
The Miami Heat will own their own 2028 first-round pick if they settle their trade with the Hornets in 2027. Otherwise, it will be sent to the Hornets.
The picks the Heat will potentially make in the second round of the 2028 NBA draft are heavily protected and involve multiple complex scenarios, which you can read about here.
2029
The Miami Heat currently hold their own 2029 first-round pick.
The Heat currently owe their 2029 second-round pick to the Thunder.
2030
The Miami Heat currently hold their own 2030 first-round pick.
The Heat currently owe their 2030 second-round pick to the Thunder.
2031
The Miami Heat currently hold their own 2031 first-round pick.
The Heat will either own their 2031 second-round pick or swap with the Pacers.
Heat future draft picks breakdown
Below you'll find a full breakdown of the Heat's future draft picks:
YEAR
FIRST-ROUND PICK
SECOND-ROUND PICK
2025
Own top-14 protected, to Thunder if 15-30
Owe to Pacers or Warriors
2026
Own if '25 deal with OKC is settled
TBD
2027
Own top-14 protected, to Hornets if 15-30
TBD
2028
Own if '27 deal with Hornet is settled
TBD
2029
Own
Owe to Thunder
2030
Own
Owe to Thunder
2031
Own
Own or swap with Pacers