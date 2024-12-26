SI

Grant Williams Surprised the Hornets Front Office With the Perfect Christmas Gift

Hint: It's something everyone needs for the holidays.

Brigid Kennedy

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams on Nov 16, 2024.
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams on Nov 16, 2024. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams might be out for the NBA season, but he's not out for the holiday season... if you know what I mean.

The 26-year-old, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, gifted the Hornets front office new Beis luggage for Christmas, per an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

"I've done it since I was a rookie, giving out a gift around the holiday season," Williams says of the gesture. "Because people don't realize, as players, we don't realize all the things that go into what it takes to run an organization every day. So we always gift our training staff or our strength staff, people who work directly with us, but there are a lot of hands behind the scenes that do so much for us that we never realize. So, I just want to show appreciation to them. It's holiday season, so everybody could use some luggage to travel with!"

Williams suffered his injury at the end of November, during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. At the time, he was averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This is his sixth season in the NBA, where he has also played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA