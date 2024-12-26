Grant Williams Surprised the Hornets Front Office With the Perfect Christmas Gift
Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams might be out for the NBA season, but he's not out for the holiday season... if you know what I mean.
The 26-year-old, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, gifted the Hornets front office new Beis luggage for Christmas, per an Instagram post shared Wednesday.
"I've done it since I was a rookie, giving out a gift around the holiday season," Williams says of the gesture. "Because people don't realize, as players, we don't realize all the things that go into what it takes to run an organization every day. So we always gift our training staff or our strength staff, people who work directly with us, but there are a lot of hands behind the scenes that do so much for us that we never realize. So, I just want to show appreciation to them. It's holiday season, so everybody could use some luggage to travel with!"
Williams suffered his injury at the end of November, during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. At the time, he was averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This is his sixth season in the NBA, where he has also played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.