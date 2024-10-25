SI

Gregg Popovich Describes How Mavericks Signing of Klay Thompson 'Wrecked His Night'

The Spurs coach had a great line when asked about his reaction to the Mavericks signing Klay Thompson in free agency.

Mike McDaniel

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was not happy about the Dallas Mavericks landing Klay Thompson in free agency,
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was not happy about the Dallas Mavericks landing Klay Thompson in free agency, / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks opened their season with a 120-109 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

The story of the night was Klay Thompson's strong debut in a Mavericks uniform, as he scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, which included six three pointers in the win. Thompson said it felt good to be in "Mavs Blue" after the win, and Dallas was certainly happy to see him come through for them in the first game of the season.

The same can't be said for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has all the respect in the world for Thompson, but was incredibly frustrated when he found out the Mavericks landed one of the premier shooters of this generation in free agency this offseason.

"'Oh my God, how the hell did they do that?'" Popovich said of his immediate reaction to the Thompson signing. "That's the honest to God truth. I was probably having a glass of wine somewhere and it wrecked my whole night. But you know about Klay. He's special. It's a great addition, of course."

The Spurs will have to deal with Thompson and the Mavericks throughout the season as they push to improve with second-year star Victor Wembanyama leading the way. There is a strong expectation for the Spurs to perhaps enter the playoff conversation this season, and the Mavericks will be among several teams that the Spurs will have to deal with as they make their push for improvement this year.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA