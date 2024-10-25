Gregg Popovich Describes How Mavericks Signing of Klay Thompson 'Wrecked His Night'
The Dallas Mavericks opened their season with a 120-109 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.
The story of the night was Klay Thompson's strong debut in a Mavericks uniform, as he scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, which included six three pointers in the win. Thompson said it felt good to be in "Mavs Blue" after the win, and Dallas was certainly happy to see him come through for them in the first game of the season.
The same can't be said for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has all the respect in the world for Thompson, but was incredibly frustrated when he found out the Mavericks landed one of the premier shooters of this generation in free agency this offseason.
"'Oh my God, how the hell did they do that?'" Popovich said of his immediate reaction to the Thompson signing. "That's the honest to God truth. I was probably having a glass of wine somewhere and it wrecked my whole night. But you know about Klay. He's special. It's a great addition, of course."
The Spurs will have to deal with Thompson and the Mavericks throughout the season as they push to improve with second-year star Victor Wembanyama leading the way. There is a strong expectation for the Spurs to perhaps enter the playoff conversation this season, and the Mavericks will be among several teams that the Spurs will have to deal with as they make their push for improvement this year.