Gregg Popovich Taken by Ambulance From San Antonio Steakhouse After Fainting

The 76-year-old is recovering from a stroke suffered last November.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was taken by ambulance from a San Antonio steakhouse earlier this week after fainting at dinner.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was taken from a San Antonio steakhouse by ambulance on Tuesday night after he fainted while eating dinner, according to a report from TMZ. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed the report.

The 76-year-old Popovich was loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher but was reportedly alert and talking to medical personnel by the time he was loaded into the vehicle. Charania reported that Popovich has since returned home and is doing fine.

Popovich has not coached since November after suffering a mild stroke. He has been working to recover from the effects of the stroke for a potential return to coaching, but his future is unclear.

