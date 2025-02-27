Gregg Popovich Informed Spurs Players He Won't Return in 2024-25 Season
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the team since November after he suffered a stroke. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier this week that the 76-year-old was not expected to return to the team this season while he continues his recovery, and now Popovich himself has reportedly addressed the situation with the team.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Popovich spoke with the team Thursday for the first time since suffering the stroke, and confirmed to players that he would not be returning in the 2024-25 season.
Popovich, one of the winningest coaches in NBA history, is in his 29th season as the Spurs head coach.
In Popovich's absence, Mitch Johnson has taken over head coaching duties in an interim role. The 38-year-old is expected to continue leading the team for the remainder of the campaign, having impressed in his role as interim head coach. San Antonio sits in 13th in the Western Conference with a 24–33 record.
The Spurs will also be without second-year center Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.