SI

NBA World Left Stunned by Victor Wembanyama Injury News

The basketball world was shocked by the news that Wembanyama, recently named to his first All-Star game, had his season cut short on Thursday.

Liam McKeone

Wembanyama is done for the year
Wembanyama is done for the year / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thursday brought stunning news from the NBA, as reports broke early in the afternoon that budding superstar Victor Wembanyama would not play again this season for the San Antonio Spurs due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.

While the team is reportedly optimistic the French big man will make a full recovery in time for next year, it's an incredibly unexpected development, and one that alters the shape of the NBA landscape as the league returns from the All-Star break. As such, the basketball world was left shocked by the news and reacted accordingly.

It is terrible news for the Spurs and Wembanyama. The second-year center was enjoying an excellent sophomore campaign, entering the last stretch of the season as the leader in the clubhouse for Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game.

Hopefully the sensational Wembanyama will make a full recovery.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA