NBA World Left Stunned by Victor Wembanyama Injury News
Thursday brought stunning news from the NBA, as reports broke early in the afternoon that budding superstar Victor Wembanyama would not play again this season for the San Antonio Spurs due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.
While the team is reportedly optimistic the French big man will make a full recovery in time for next year, it's an incredibly unexpected development, and one that alters the shape of the NBA landscape as the league returns from the All-Star break. As such, the basketball world was left shocked by the news and reacted accordingly.
It is terrible news for the Spurs and Wembanyama. The second-year center was enjoying an excellent sophomore campaign, entering the last stretch of the season as the leader in the clubhouse for Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 24.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game.
Hopefully the sensational Wembanyama will make a full recovery.