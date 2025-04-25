SI

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Out for Game 4 vs. Thunder After Fall Thursday

Memphis is on the brink of elimination.

Patrick Andres

Ja Morant warms up before a playoff game against the Thunder.
Ja Morant warms up before a playoff game against the Thunder. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are already in serious trouble, having blown a 29-point lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their first-round series Thursday.

Now, things appear to have gone from bad to worse.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has injured his hip and will miss Game 4 between the two teams Saturday, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Morant, 25, scored 15 points and handed out five assists before exiting late in the second quarter Thursday.

The reported injury continues a run of poor injury luck for Morant since his return from a suspension related to his online brandishing of guns in Dec. 2023. He badly injured a shoulder in Jan. 2024, and has suffered myriad injuries since—including an ankle injury in this year's play-in tournament.

Morant reportedly sustained his hip injury in a hard fall, after which he missed two free throws and exited the contest.

Memphis, down 3–0 in the series, is seeking its first trip past the first round since 2022.

