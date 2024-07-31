Grizzlies to Re-Sign Luke Kennard to One-Year Deal, per Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard on a one-year, $11 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Kennard played well when healthy for the Grizzlies in his first full season with the franchise last year following a 2022 trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. The key there is "when healthy." A lingering knee injury allowed Kennard to suit up in only 39 games last season for Memphis, but when he played he averaged 11.0 points on 44.8% shooting from the floor, which included a 45.0% mark from three.
Kennard is one of the league's best three-point shooters, and provides a steady presence in the backcourt whether it be as a starter or off the bench. The 28-year-old will likely play off the bench behind Ja Morant and Marcus Smart next season in Memphis, but expect him to be a key part of the rotation for the Western Conference contenders.