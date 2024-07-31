SI

Grizzlies to Re-Sign Luke Kennard to One-Year Deal, per Report

The veteran sharpshooter is back in Memphis for the 2024-25 season.

Mike McDaniel

Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard on a one-year, $11 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kennard played well when healthy for the Grizzlies in his first full season with the franchise last year following a 2022 trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. The key there is "when healthy." A lingering knee injury allowed Kennard to suit up in only 39 games last season for Memphis, but when he played he averaged 11.0 points on 44.8% shooting from the floor, which included a 45.0% mark from three.

Kennard is one of the league's best three-point shooters, and provides a steady presence in the backcourt whether it be as a starter or off the bench. The 28-year-old will likely play off the bench behind Ja Morant and Marcus Smart next season in Memphis, but expect him to be a key part of the rotation for the Western Conference contenders.

