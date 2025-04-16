Fans Didn’t Enjoy Hawks Fan Screaming During Magic Free Throws During Play-In on TNT
The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Orlando to take on the Magic in the first game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament on Tuesday.
While the Hawks were playing on the road, they did have at least one fan who showed up to cheer them on and that fan quickly made themself heard—much to the chagrin of everyone watching at home.
Seated behind the Magic's basket in the first half, the fan screamed and made bird-ish noises every time Orlando shot free throws.
You can get a look at the fan in the videos below. Yeah, it's the person in the Hawks jersey, sequined vest, bright red feathers and matching sequined headband and red wig.
This is somehow the second-most uncomfortable moment involving a Hawks fan this month.
When most people heard the fan screaming during the free throws from the comfort of their own living room, they had flashbacks to 2023 when DeMar DeRozan's daughter was screaming during free throws as the Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls in the play-in.