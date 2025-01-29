Hawks Star Jalen Johnson Suffers Season-Ending Shoulder Injury
Atlanta Hawks fourth-year wing Jalen Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Johnson suffered the injury in a Jan. 23 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
The 23-year-old Johnson had been enjoying the best season of his his career thus far. In 36 games, Johnson was averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, all career-highs. He was also shooting 50.0% from the floor.
The Hawks have been on a recent slide that's seen them drop to 22-25 on the season, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. It will be an uphill battle to make the playoffs now as Atlanta will be without one of the most impactful scorers on their roster outside of Trae Young.