Hawks Star Jalen Johnson Suffers Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Johnson tore the labrum in his left shoulder and is set to miss the rest of the season, according to a report from Chris Haynes.

Mike McDaniel

Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn left labrum in his shoulder.
Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a torn left labrum in his shoulder.
Atlanta Hawks fourth-year wing Jalen Johnson is set to miss the rest of the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Johnson suffered the injury in a Jan. 23 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The 23-year-old Johnson had been enjoying the best season of his his career thus far. In 36 games, Johnson was averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, all career-highs. He was also shooting 50.0% from the floor.

The Hawks have been on a recent slide that's seen them drop to 22-25 on the season, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. It will be an uphill battle to make the playoffs now as Atlanta will be without one of the most impactful scorers on their roster outside of Trae Young.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

