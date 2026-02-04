New Three-Team-Trade Idea Sees Hawks Land Jarrett Allen, Luke Kennard Goes To Contender

We are nearly 24 hours away from the trade deadline.

There was a lot of activity yesterday and the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the teams making moves, sending Darius Garland to the Clippers for James Harden. Cleveland might not be done and center Jarrett Allen could be the next one out the door according to Sam Amick at The Athletic:

"While Cleveland has won eight of its last 10 games — nothing to sneeze at, to be sure — the fact remains that the Cavs hovered around the .500 mark (22-19) when the halfway point of the season hit. Their second-apron status has been well chronicled, but league sources say they’ve explored ways of trading the contract of big man Jarrett Allen ($90.7 million combined in the next three seasons) as a way of unlocking much bigger possibilities."

The Hawks have a huge hole at center (one of the worst rebounding teams in the league) and the big offseason acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis has not panned out. If Allen is available, the Hawks should inquire about him, as he would fill a huge need on their roster.

Here is a three team trade idea that could work to get Allen on the Hawks.

The Trade

Hawks Receive: Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, and Lonzo Ball

Cavaliers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, 2029 2nd round pick, 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL, from NYK), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Pistons Receive: Luke Kennard

Why the Hawks do this trade

Allen would be the perfect compliment to Onyeka Okongwu. He is a terrific rebounder, rim runner, and solid rim protected who has three more years on his contract. While his contract jumps up to $28 million next season, $30 million the season after, and 32$ million the season after that, he would fill a huge need for the Hawks.

Atlanta is going to have to figure the center position out, whether that is via trade or in free agency this summer. Allen is one of the better targets out there for them and while he has not played his best in the postseason, it would be a worthwhile gamble for the Hawks.

If the Hawks opted to take on Max Strus and Lonzo Ball, they might not have to send out much in terms of draft capital to the Cavs. Lonzo has a team option after this season, so the Hawks could just decline it and move on from him after this season.

Strus has been injured this season, but he would only have one more year on his contract after this season and if healthy, can replace Kennard's shooting. Taking on these contracts would be fine as it would not hamper the Hawks long-term goals and fills a big need.

Why the Cavaliers do this trade

This is all about getting some future flexibility. They move two contracts that would be on their books for next season in Allen and Strus while being able to duck the second apron. After Porzingis has his contract expire, that would leave the Cavaliers plenty of room to pursue upgrades this summer, potentially even getting in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

If Porzingis were to get healthy, he would be helpful in the playoffs, but this is all about getting flexibility in the summer.

Why the Pistons do this trade

While Detroit did pick up Kevin Huerter from Chicago, the Pistons could still use more shooting. It is their only real weakness as a team and Kennard has been one of the best shooters in the NBA this season, as well as being an expiring deal. This would be the move Detroit makes to try and take them over the top in the Eastern Conference this season.

