Heartfelt Steph Curry Quote Recirculates As Klay Thompson Departs Warriors
Klay Thompson seems destined to depart the Golden State Warriors this offseason, having reportedly agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal via a sign and trade, though it's not yet been made official.
As such, it'll mark the end of the Splash Brothers era in the Bay Area, a reality Stephen Curry previously admitted he never thought he'd have to experience.
Amid the report that Thompson will be headed to Dallas, some old comments from Curry about the possibility of playing without Draymond Green and Thompson resurfaced on social media.
Following the Warriors' season-ending loss in the play-in tournament in April, Curry admitted that he couldn't envision himself playing without his longtime teammates.
"I could never see myself not with those two guys," said Curry of Green and Thompson. "I understand this league changes and there's so many things that go into it, and we're not going to play forever. But, we've experienced so much together, at the end of the day, I know they want to win, I know I want to win. That's all I'm worried about."
All three players have spent their entire careers in Golden State. Curry, 36, has been there since 2009. Thompson joined the fray in 2011, one year before Green was drafted in the second round in '12.
The historic trio stands to be broken up should Thompson officially head to the Mavericks, a move which will certainly take some time to get used to.