Jimmy Butler Eyeing Move Away from Heat Ahead of Feb. 6 NBA Trade Deadline

The Miami star is said to prefer four Western Conference teams.

Patrick Andres

Jimmy Butler during the Heat's 125–124 overtime loss to the Pistons on Dec. 16, 2024.
Jimmy Butler during the Heat's 125–124 overtime loss to the Pistons on Dec. 16, 2024. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat may have Christmas off this year, but that doesn't mean the team isn't making news.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler prefers to be traded before the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, according to a Wednesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Butler, 35, is averaging 18.5 points (an 11-year low), 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season. He has a $52.4 million player option for 2026, which Charania reported Wednesday Butler does not intend to exercise.

Shortly after Charania's report emerged, Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported that—while Butler has not formally asked for a trade—his agent declined comment on Charania's report. The agent, Bernie Lee, had previously feuded with Charania over the reporter's Butler-related work.

The root of Butler's dissatisfaction is believed to be Miami's reluctance to extend him.

Per Charania, four ideal destinations for Butler include the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

The Heat are currently 14-13—sixth in the Eastern Conference.

