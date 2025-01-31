Heat Guard Tyler Herro Was So Fired Up When He Was Named an All-Star
Tyler Herro has put together an impressive résumé in his young NBA career. Herro's helped the Miami Heat make a pair of NBA Finals appearances (2020, '23), becoming the youngest player to start a Finals game as a rookie against the Los Angeles Lakers in '20. He was the league's Sixth Man of the Year in '22, and has developed into one of the league's best shooters.
While the 2024–25 season has been a tumultuous one for the Heat, Herro is having a career year, averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, on pace for career highs in all three categories. And now, at 25, he will make his All-Star Game debut.
Herro was tuned in to TNT's Inside The NBA as the All-Star Game reserves were announced, clearly nervous to hear the results. The second that Ernie Johnson said that the final Eastern Conference selection would come from the Miami Heat, however, Herro immediately burst into celebration.
Herro joins an impressive cast of All-Stars out of the East, including fellow reserves Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham and Damian Lillard in the backcourt. He likely won't be playing with all of those players, however.
The NBA has shaken up the All-Star format yet again this season. Rather than the traditional All-Star Game, the players selected for the game will be drafted into teams of eight by TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, and will play an elimination tournament, with the winner of the Rising Stars game serving as the fourth team.
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14–16, 2025 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.