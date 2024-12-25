Heat Insider Explains Why Miami Has Little Urgency, Incentive to Trade Jimmy Butler
The NBA trade deadline is, strictly speaking, more than six weeks away. However, that distance was shortened for the Miami Heat Wednesday as news broke that forward Jimmy Butler preferred to be traded.
It only it were so easy to move Butler—both for Butler himself and for the Heat, who doubtlessly would seek substantial compensation for their franchise cornerstone of six years. In a follow-up to Charania's report Wednesday co-written with Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald outlined two major obstacles to dealing the six-time All-Star.
"No team except the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets would have the cap space necessary to sign Butler to a max contract in free agency in July," Jackson wrote. "The Heat (are) not at all concerned about the possibility of losing him for nothing in free agency, a source with direct knowledge said."
That's significant, because much of the rift between Butler and Miami is believed to center on the Heat declining to offer him a max contract extension this past offseason.
"The Heat has not been presented with an appealing trade offer. In fact, it’s unclear if the Heat has received any offer," Jackson added.
Obviously, the state of play will have to change if the Heat want Butler to wear another uniform in the near future.