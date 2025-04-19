SI

Heat Become Lowest Seed to Make NBA Playoffs Following Play-In Tournament Run

The Miami Heat are the first No. 10 seed to qualify for the playoffs since the play-in tournament began.

Blake Silverman

Miami Heat guard Herro and head coach Spoelstra ask for a replay against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.
Miami Heat guard Herro and head coach Spoelstra ask for a replay against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat became the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs from the play-in tournament since it became official for each conference's No. 7 through No. 10 seeds for the 2021 playoffs.

With a 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot and advance as the East's No. 8 seed for a date with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyler Herro led Miami with 30 points Friday in Atlanta, including two three-pointers in the overtime period. Davion Mitchell drained three threes for the Heat in overtime, finishing with 16 points on the night.

Miami finished the regular season eight games under .500, but still found a way into the playoffs after two road wins in a row in the play-in. On Wednesday, the Heat routed the Chicago Bulls in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game to keep their season alive.

Since the play-in tournament began, three No. 9 seeds advanced to the playoffs, but Miami becomes the first No. 10 seed to accomplish the feat. In 2022, the New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the playoffs after they finished the regular season 10 games under .500, but they entered the play-in as the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.

The Heat will tip off their first-round series with the Cavs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA