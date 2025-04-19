Heat Become Lowest Seed to Make NBA Playoffs Following Play-In Tournament Run
The Miami Heat became the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs from the play-in tournament since it became official for each conference's No. 7 through No. 10 seeds for the 2021 playoffs.
With a 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot and advance as the East's No. 8 seed for a date with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyler Herro led Miami with 30 points Friday in Atlanta, including two three-pointers in the overtime period. Davion Mitchell drained three threes for the Heat in overtime, finishing with 16 points on the night.
Miami finished the regular season eight games under .500, but still found a way into the playoffs after two road wins in a row in the play-in. On Wednesday, the Heat routed the Chicago Bulls in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game to keep their season alive.
Since the play-in tournament began, three No. 9 seeds advanced to the playoffs, but Miami becomes the first No. 10 seed to accomplish the feat. In 2022, the New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the playoffs after they finished the regular season 10 games under .500, but they entered the play-in as the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.
The Heat will tip off their first-round series with the Cavs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.