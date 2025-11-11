Heat Stun Cavs With Game-Winning Wide Open Inbounds Alley-Oop With 0.4 Seconds Left
Monday night was a wild one in the NBA, with Victor Wembanyama putting the Spurs on his back and Cade Cunningham putting up both the good version and the bad version of Kobe Bryant numbers.
But the wildest finish of the night came from the Heat’s overtime win over the Cavaliers. It looked like we were due for double overtime after Donovan Mitchell drained an absurd three to tie the game.
With the game knotted up at 138–138 and just 0.4 seconds to play, the Heat were set to bring the ball in from the side court.
Had the clock been stopped at 0.3 seconds, a tip-in would be the only shot open to the Heat, but that extra tenth of a second opened up the playbook for Miami a bit. As it turned out, they would’ve been fine either way.
Nikola Jovic tossed the ball towards the basket and found Andrew Wiggins running completely free after coming off a pick from the top of the arc. Wiggins slammed it home with authority to send the crowd home happy.
This is about as good as it gets folks.
After the game, Wiggins was quick to shout out his coaches for the design of the play and Jovic for the perfect pass. He was interrupted quite a bit by his teammates, who were eager to continue the party.
The win moves the Heat to 7–4 on the season and keeps them an undefeated 5–0 at home. They’ll be back on the court with another matchup against the Cavs on Wednesday night.