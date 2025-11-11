Victor Wembanyama Effortlessly Drains Back-to-Back Late Threes As Spurs Sink Bulls
Victor Wembanyama put on a show in the Spurs’ road win against the Bulls Monday night. The star center made six threes throughout the night, a pair of which came late in the fourth quarter.
San Antonio trailed 114–111 when Wemby pulled up from beyond the arc and nailed a three to tie the game. On the Spurs’ next possession, the 7’5” Frenchman called for an iso at the logo before going to work on his defender. He shook off Nikola Vučević with a nasty crossover before pulling up and nailing his second consecutive clutch three.
That type of shooting from a player of Wembanyama’s stature is simply unheard of.
After making it a 117–114 game, San Antonio was able to hold on and secure the road win. Wembanyama had a sensational night, leading the game in scoring with 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three. He added 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and a steal.
Wemby had been struggling a bit at the start of November, but he bounced back in a big way on Monday night, leading the Spurs to their third straight win.