Video: Jimmy Butler explains why he wants to remove last name from jersey to help social justice fight

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler explained how he wanted to help fight social injustice during the NBA's restart in Orlando the next couple of months. He said he hopes the league allows him to remove his last name from the jersey. 

"With no name, it's going back to who I was," Butler said. "I'm no different than anybody else of color and I want that to be my message in a sense that just because I'm an NBA player, everybody has the same rights no matter what. That's how I feel."

Here's a full look at how the rest of the Heat players plan to express themselves. 

The NBA gave players a list of approved messages they could back. They include Black Lives Matter, Vote, I Can't Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality, Freedom, Enough, Power to the People, Justice Now, Say Her Name, Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can), Liberation, See Us, Hear Us, Respect Us, Love Us, Listen, Listen to Us, Stand Up, Ally, Anti-Racist, I Am A Man, Speak Up, How Many More, Group Economics, Education Reform and Mentor.

Earlier this week, forwards Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder revealed reasons for their choices. Robinson said he wanted to stand up for victims of police brutality, including Sandra Bland and Eric Garner. 

Crowder selected the Blacks Lives Matter movement because of his early experiences with racism. 

"I just wanted to be behind the movement," Crowder said. "I am behind the movement. I know what the movement is about."

