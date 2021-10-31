Miami Heat Defeat the Memphis Grizzlies Behind 21 3-pointers

The Miami Heat used another balanced offensive effort to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103 Saturday in Memphis.

Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points while Tyler Herro added 22 and Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry each had 15.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can score the ball,” Butler said. “We know that. But we’re also picking it up on the defensive end. … Guys are just gaining more and more confidence.”

Spoelstra credited Butler for getting others involved.

“He’s extremely efficient offensively,” Spoelstra said. “He makes the right play over and over and over. It’s not about him wanting to stack up stats. He’s just making the right plays offensively to help you team.”

The Heat also made 21 3-pointers, just one shy of the franchise record. Robinson was 5 of 10 from the arc.

“The way I started this year, obviously not up to what I know I’m capable of,” Robinson said. “With that being said, and I can see a couple go (in), it helps with some confidence.”

Spoelstra said Robinson's confidence has grown over the years.

“If you’re going to be a great shooter in this league, you have to have a quick memory. I think that’s where Duncan’s really grown over the years,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat return to action Tuesday on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

