    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat Make Statement With Blowout Victory Against Milwaukee in Opener

    Miami Heat Make Statement With Blowout Victory Against Milwaukee in Opener

    Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-95 in season opener Thursday
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Miami Heat had circled this game on their calendar for quite some time. 

    And Thursday it showed. 

    The Heat opened the season with a 137-95 victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Last year the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

    The Heat started the game with a 22-3 run and never looked back. It was quite the debut for a team playing for the first time with Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. 

    “You definitely can’t predict games,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s competition, so you never know what’s going to happen. I think the biggest thing is our group is excited about this season.”

    The Bucks were playing without Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, but the Heat were still impressive. Tyler Herro led the way with 27 points while Jimmy Butler added 21 points. Center Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. 

    “I mean, 137's a lot (of points)," Herro said. “Hopefully, we can see that a lot this season."

    It was the most points for the Heat in an opener and also the biggest margin of victory. 

    “We’ll get some of the guys back and every team is going to deal with this at different points, most likely," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s a long journey and we’re just getting started ... We got our butts kicked," Budenholzer said. “That happens in the NBA."

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17000325_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Make Statement With Blowout Victory Against Milwaukee in Opener

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16953480_168389536_lowres
    News

    Is it Finally Time for Erik Spoelstra Wins Coach of the Year?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16987846_168389536_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16910276_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_15851403_168389536_lowres
    News

    Charles Barkley Picks the Chicago Bulls to Finish Ahead of Miami Heat

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16892558_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Winning Attitude is Perhaps Kyle Lowry's Best Asset for the Miami Heat

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16909667_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16960210_168389536_lowres
    News

    Duncan Robinson's Improved Defense Has Impressed Pat Riley the Most

    Oct 19, 2021