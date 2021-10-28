Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Balanced Scoring Leads Miami Heat Past Brooklyn Nets

    Five Heat players score in double-figures in 106-93 victory against Nets
    The Miami Heat now have two victories against a pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. 

    On Wednesday, they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-93 victory in New York. Center Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds. The Heat had five players in double-figures, including Jimmy Butler (17), Tyler Herro (14), P.J. Tucker (15) and Dewayne Dedmon (14). 

    “We have a bunch of like-minded guys,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “(That’s) the way those guys are hard-wired.”

    The Nets shot just 14 of 42 from the 3-point line, continuing the Heat's strong defense at the arc. The Heat are holding opponents to 27 percent shooting on 3-pointers. 

    "It was similar last year," Spoelstra said. "I'll be honest, we haven't totally wrapped our mind around it. We're working on it. I don't love giving up that many 3s (but) you can't take away everything. This game is different than it was five, six, seven years ago. And we're still trying to figure it out."

    The Heat improved to 3-1, with the only loss coming to the Indiana Pacers. They outrebounded the Nets 62-42. 

    “It’s been a quality of the team that we noticed early on,” Spoelstra said. “We hoped that this would be a good rebounding team. But it’s something that we really focused on.”

    The Heat play host to the Charlotte Hornets Friday at FTX Arena. 

