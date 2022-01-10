Omer Yurtseven Proving He is More Than Just a Rebounder

Miami Heat rookie center Omer Yurtseven has made a name for himself in the NBA by becoming a solid rebounder.

He's also making waves in another area. The Heat are starting to utilize his talents as a facilitator. Yurtseven had a career-high eight assists in the Heat's victory against Phoenix Suns Saturday.

He has good vision," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He has size. and he's had some games for us where he's been able to find open cutters, dribbles out to shooters. He's really improved in that aspect of helping somebody else get an open look ... He's earned more touches in those situations to be able to do a little bit of playmaking for us."

Yurtseven has been among the Heat's breakout stars the past month. He is averaging 12 points, 16.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He recently became the first rookie to record at least 15 rebounds in four straight games since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93.

"It's grown a lot," Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. "Every part of his game has grown a lot. Rebounding obviously has been really impressive. Honestly, he probably should have had 10 assists. I had at least one or two more that I thought were going in that he got me. He's shown an ability to do different things. We're happy that he's getting this opportunity."

