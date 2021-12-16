Skip to main content
    Despite playing shorthanded, the Miami Heat Hold Off 76ers
    Despite playing shorthanded, the Miami Heat Hold Off 76ers

    Gabe Vincent leads the way with 26 points in win against Philadelphia
    Gabe Vincent leads the way with 26 points in win against Philadelphia

    The Miami Heat only had 10 players available because of injury or illness. 

    Still, it didn't stop them from gritting out another victory. Despite playing with seven undrafted players, they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 Wednesday.

    “Everybody is putting their hearts and souls into this,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I really appreciate this team and what they put into the process. We knew guys were going to have to step up, and we had that tonight.”

    The Heat were playing without their top three leading scorers _ Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. All were dealing with injuries. They were also minus Caleb Martin, who was in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for a third straight game. 

    Guard Gabe Vincent led the way for the Heat with 26 points while forward Duncan Robinson added 21 and Kyle Lowry 14. The Heat led by many as 23 before having to hold on late in the fourth quarter. 

    Vincent, a former two-way contract player, hit a 3-pointer with 39.4 seconds remaining to put the Heat ahead 96-99. It was his seventh 3-pointer of the game. 

    “We had the tip-out, I had a look a the rim for a brief second and I tried not to hesitate,” Vincent said. “I'm just trying to win a game. I knew we needed a bucket.”

