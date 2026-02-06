Well, the Miami Heat had a disappointing trade deadline. There is just no other way around it. The team making no trades is something even the biggest optimist cannot spin into positivity. Miami needed to make upgrades, and they were unable to do so.

This leaves a lot of fans wondering what will happen for the rest of the season and if they can be entertaining after they seem destined for mediocrity and an early exit in the post season for the 3rd year in a row. There are 3 things that I believe are essential for the Heat to finish out the year with any bit of direction.

1. Health of Herro

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro has long been a massive topic when it comes to Heat fans. The perception of him is split in the middle. Some love him while others pray, he gets traded at every opportunity. These people might not agree on much, but they do agree that Herro needs to be available.

Herro has struggled with that over his career but none more than this season. He has only appeared in 11 games so far, which is obviously not good. Herro’s health is important for a couple of reasons. First, he is one of the most talented players on the team and the only way for the Heat to reach their potential is find a way to integrate Herro into the lineup fluidly. Second, Herro is looking for an extension and Miami desperately needs to figure this out. There seems to be a lot of uncertainty around his situation and this needs to be cleared up before the offseason. They need to have a definitive plan on moving off him or maybe coming up with a mutually beneficial extension.

2. The Kel’el Ware situation needs to be fixed

Feb 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) warms-up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of talk about the Kel’el Ware and Erik Spoelstra situation for months now. I have tended to lean toward Spoelstra’s side of the argument in demanding greatness every second, but that does not change the fact that there needs to be some type of resolution.

It comes down to this, if you are going to keep Ware long term, he needs to play substantial minutes nightly. I understand Spoelstra has no tolerance for some of the mistakes, which he is perfectly right to feel that way, but at the same time they still need to let Ware play. Then if after playing him for the rest of the season you decide you are okay to move on then fine see if there is a trade out there that gets assets in return or if he can be used to land a bigger fish. Either way he needs to be getting minutes, it will ultimately help both scenarios.

3. Bam Adebayo needs to continue his current level play

Feb 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) stands on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

This goal is a little different than the other two. This time it has nothing to do with “seeing what you have” and everything to do with winning games. The best way for Miami to get on a roll is to have Bam Adebayo play at an All-NBA level for the rest of the season. When Adebayo is playing his “A+” game then the Heat are a much more formidable team.

Adebayo has been playing stellar as of late and this play needs to continue. Miami is clearly looking to make the playoffs and see if they can pull a rabbit out of a hat and somehow shock the NBA world once again. This will only happen if Adebayo is at his best. Also, if Adebayo plays at that level for the rest of the season maybe it is enough to entice a star to truly demand their way to Miami.

More Miami Heat Stories.