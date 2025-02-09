SI

Hornets Issue Statement Following Nixed Mark Williams Trade to Lakers

The team's trade that would have sent Mark Williams to the Lakers was rescinded by Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Mike McDaniel

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement following the rescinded trade that sent Mark Williams back to the franchise from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Charlotte Hornets issued a statement on Saturday night following the rescinded trade from the Los Angeles Lakers that would have sent center Mark Williams to L.A. in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft compensation.

The trade, which was agreed upon prior to Thursday's trade deadline, was rescinded after Williams failed his physical with the Hornets.

"We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization," the statement began. "After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him. We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court."

In 23 games this season for the Hornets, Williams has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 58.6 shooting from the floor. When healthy, he's been productive for the struggling Hornets.

