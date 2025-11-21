SI

Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Calls Report of Being Open to Trade 'False Info'

Ball responded to a report from Yahoo indicating that he may be open to other opportunities.

Mike McDaniel

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball fired back at a report that he was open to being traded away from Charlotte.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball met with media on Friday, and faced questions about his future in Charlotte following a report from Yahoo Sports indicating that he is "open to being traded" amid the franchise's disappointing start to the season.

The report, which came out on Thursday afternoon, was quickly addressed on social media by Ball, who did his best to refute the notion that he wanted to be traded.

"He never heard that come from me," Ball said of the report on Friday. "The source is not from me. So it's false info, so you gotta let him know. I really don't like commenting on stuff, but when it gets too big, you gotta say something."

Ball was asked if he was content in Charlotte, and he didn't hesitate in his response.

"Yeah, I love being here," Ball said. "I ain't saying nothing [about wanting to be traded]. I'm just trying to win, that's it. That's what we're gonna keep doing."

In nine games this season, Ball is averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds on 38.5% shooting.

Charlotte will host the Clippers on Saturday, as the franchise seeks its fifth win of the season.

