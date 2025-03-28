SI

Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Ruled Out for Remainder of Season

Ball has been dealing with ankle and wrist injuries.

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out star LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season.
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out star point guard LaMelo Ball for the remainder of the season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ball, who has been dealing with injuries to his ankle and wrist, will undergo two minor procedures to address each injury. Ball has been playing through pain for the Hornets in recent weeks, but with the Hornets sitting at 18-54 on the season and well out of playoff contention, the franchise has elected to sit Ball and get his injuries addressed.

In 47 games this season, Ball averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the floor.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

