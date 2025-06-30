Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. Agree to Five-Year, $122 Million Extension
The Houston Rockets aren’t done making moves.
Just days after pushing their chips to the center of the table with their trade for Kevin Durant, the Rockets have reportedly locked up one of their young pieces for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Rockets have agreed to terms on a five-year, $122 million extension, keeping the two sides together into 2031.
As Charania noted, it’s just the latest move in what has been a busy offseason for the Rockets.
Smith has been a reliable player for the Rockets since he was selected with the third pick of the 2022 draft.
While an injury limited his contributions in 2025, he’s averaged roughly 13 points and seven rebounds per game for Houston when on the court. Over the next few years, he’ll get the chance to study under Durant.